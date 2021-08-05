Bitgesell (BGL) Market Cap Tops $181,458.69

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Bitgesell coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgesell has a market cap of $181,458.69 and $12,894.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitgesell has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00099278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.44 or 1.00241540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00855848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitgesell

Bitgesell’s total supply is 12,305,513 coins and its circulating supply is 12,049,028 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell . Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca

Bitgesell Coin Trading

