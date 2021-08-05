BitGreen (BITG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,201.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $3,201.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00060039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00034645 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00269691 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00034153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006296 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

