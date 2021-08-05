BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

BL traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.97. 298,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,078. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,244.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

