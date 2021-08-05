Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$44,000.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920.

Robert Herdman also recently made the following trade(s):

BLN stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

