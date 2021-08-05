BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of DSU opened at $11.28 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

