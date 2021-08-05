BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of DSU opened at $11.28 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
