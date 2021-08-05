BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
