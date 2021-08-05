BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 318,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $809.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

