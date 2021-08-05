Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $0.89

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $6,502.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00021154 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008976 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,918,267 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.