Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,782. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $29,098.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $57,145. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

