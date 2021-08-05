Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%.
Shares of BLBD stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.39 million, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.
