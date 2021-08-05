Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.39 million, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,673.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.