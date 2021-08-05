Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

OWL opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.