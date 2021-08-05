BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $62.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEE. boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Sealed Air stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.45.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

