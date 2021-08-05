BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.48. 27,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,580. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 116,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

