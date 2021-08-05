BMO Capital Markets Raises Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$5.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.