BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to “Outperform”

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.37.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $6.05 on Thursday, hitting $171.49. The company had a trading volume of 177,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Global Payments by 57,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

