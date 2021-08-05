BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €62.00 ($72.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.66.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

