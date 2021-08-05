Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Bogota Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 3,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.18. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

