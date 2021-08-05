BOMB Trading Up 34% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00006337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 34% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $246,778.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,900.94 or 0.99976487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00069230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011497 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,335 coins and its circulating supply is 904,547 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

