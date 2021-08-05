Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$1.75

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.25.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.26. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.52.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

