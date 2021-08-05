Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$1.90 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$1.90 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.62. 19,169,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,569,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.26. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.