Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,375.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $21.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $33.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $119.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $141.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,454.24.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,085.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,235.10. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.36). Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

