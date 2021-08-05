Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Booking stock traded up $122.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,207.71. The company had a trading volume of 436,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,051. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,235.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,470.42.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

