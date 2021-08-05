Boralex (TSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.06

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.06 and last traded at C$39.14, with a volume of 344132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

BLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 82.47.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.7207419 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

