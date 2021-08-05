BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.89. 21,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In related news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

