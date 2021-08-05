Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

BWMN stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group stock. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

