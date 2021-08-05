Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $22.46

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.92. Braskem shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 977 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on BAK shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Braskem alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Braskem by 1,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.