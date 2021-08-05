BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Shares Up 1.5%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.31. 1,920,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,491,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

