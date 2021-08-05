Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.09

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.87. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRCK opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.70. Brickability Group has a 52 week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £301.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Alan Simpson sold 12,624,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £11,993,328.20 ($15,669,360.07).

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.