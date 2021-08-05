Bridge Mutual (BMI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $590,530.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $31.71 million and approximately $590,530.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.83 or 0.99775580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00835931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,674,604 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

