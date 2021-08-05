BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.