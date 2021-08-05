Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,170. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

