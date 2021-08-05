BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Price Down 5.7%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.67. 5,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 221,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several research firms recently commented on BV. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BrightView by 281.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

