Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $23.67. Brixmor Property Group shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 11,848 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 116,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

