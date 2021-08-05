Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Increased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.93. 255,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $175.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.85. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

