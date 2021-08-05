Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Shares of BNL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 888,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,515. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

