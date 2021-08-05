Brokerages Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. American Financial Group posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $129.47 on Monday. American Financial Group has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $141.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

