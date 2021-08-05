Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce sales of $50.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $246.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.98. 7,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,403. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.