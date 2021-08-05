Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $53.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.86 million and the highest is $55.96 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $195.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.63 million to $203.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $235.04 million to $312.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $4.25. 21,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $389.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.