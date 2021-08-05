Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). MEI Pharma posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEIP. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 229,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,698. The company has a market cap of $299.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

