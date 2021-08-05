Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Polaris by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 478,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.73. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.