Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report $2.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.33. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $9.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $146.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

