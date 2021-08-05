Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce sales of $16.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.60 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $61.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $95.30 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $816,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 46.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQNS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.52. 53,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

