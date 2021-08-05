Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,513 shares of company stock worth $13,379,890. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $348.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.64. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

