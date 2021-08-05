Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $79.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.60 million and the lowest is $71.59 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $81.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $351.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.29 million to $375.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $89.66. 13,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,051. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.63.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

