Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report $713.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $711.00 million to $717.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

VC stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,491. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.