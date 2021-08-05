Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.73 Million

Analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce $515.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the lowest is $505.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

CVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 197.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.41. Covanta has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

