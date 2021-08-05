Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $781.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.60 million and the highest is $793.00 million. Crane reported sales of $734.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

CR stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,735 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

