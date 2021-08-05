Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FGBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William K. Hood bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 5,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

