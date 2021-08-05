Brokerages Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 31,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $760.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

