Brokerages Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TARA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 21,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,801,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.